India vs England: Pacer Mohammad Siraj Raring to Bowl Alongside Ishant Sharma

As the youngsters took the onus upon themselves, to perform for Team India in the series against Australia, pacer Mohammad Siraj emerged as one of the brightest of the lot. The 26-year-old bagged 13 wickets in three Tests, the highest for India in the series. He also managed to get a fifer. After the series, head coach Ravi Shastri had tweeted, "Find of the tour for shoring up the bowling attack the way he did – Mohd Siraj.”

Now he is part of the Indian team for the first two Tests against England, and the expectations are high. The youngster, who has already played with the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Umesh Yadav, will now rub shoulders with Ishant Sharma.

'I just want to perform for my country. I want to help the team win the England series the way I did in Australia. The Australia series was a big opportunity for me. I am sure I will continue the good show against England as well,' Siraj told Timesofindia.com in an exclusive interview. 'There was a lot that I learnt from the Australia series. From sharing dressing rooms to net sessions, I learned a lot from the seniors like Pujara, Ajji bhaia (Ajinkya Rahane), Shami bhai, Rohit bhaia and coach Ravi sir. I want to use that knowledge now against England,' the 26 year old further said.

Siraj is also confident that he continue his stellar show even against England, after having learnt so much from the senior pros.

'It doesn't matter whether I am playing at home or away, my performances and winning matches for my team have always mattered to me the most. I am all prepared for the England series,' he said.

'I have bowled alongside Bumrah, Shami bhai, and Shardul. They are part of the series (vs England). I am so excited now to bowl alongside Ishant Sharma. It is going to be a huge learning curve for me,' Siraj signed off.