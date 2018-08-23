Pandya and Kohli Should Have Shared Man of the Match Award at Trent Bridge: Tendulkar

Loading...
India thrashed the hosts convincingly, making a strong comeback in the series after a deflating loss at Lord’s in the previous game.
Kohli went on to score 200 runs in the Test - 97 in the first innings, followed by 103 in the second. For his efforts, he received the Man of the Match award.
However, Tendulkar, in reply to a question received during his live interaction on the 100MB app, on whether Hardik Pandya should have been given the award instead, insisted that both contributions were equally important in the victory.
“I would have made them share the award. Both players played important roles in India’s victory.
“Both of Virat Kohli’s innings was very significant. The first innings helped give India a strong foundation and the century in the second innings ensured that India set an improbable target. At the same time, I feel that Hardik also played an important role, especially in the first innings,” Tendulkar said.
Pandya finished with a maiden five-wicket haul in the match, which included the crucial wickets of England captain Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow. The all-rounder’s contribution resulted in the home side getting bowled out for 161 in the first innings.
“His five wickets were critical. Players like Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow are in-form batsman, and to dismiss them early was vital. He even scored a quick-fire fifty in the second innings to take the target beyond 500. Eventually, it comes down to a matter of opinion,” Tendulkar added.
India would now look to square the series in the fourth match at Southampton that begins on August 30.
Also Watch
-
WATCH | Gaurav Kalra and Rohan Gavaskar Discuss Kohli's Tremendous Ability to Play Different Formats
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
WATCH | Kalra and Gavaskar on Whether Kohli Can Break Tendulkar's Record of 51 Test Tons
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
WATCH | Pujara Delighted to Contribute 'Valuable' 72 Runs, Farbrace Calls For Positive Intent From Batsmen
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
Playing County Cricket Helped Me Deal With Conditions, Says Pujara
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
WATCH | Time to Give Rishabh Pant and Karun Nair a Chance: Gavaskar
WATCH | Gaurav Kalra and Rohan Gavaskar Discuss Kohli's Tremendous Ability to Play Different Formats
First Published: August 23, 2018, 7:50 PM IST