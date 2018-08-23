Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Pandya and Kohli Should Have Shared Man of the Match Award at Trent Bridge: Tendulkar

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 23, 2018, 7:56 PM IST
Pandya and Kohli Should Have Shared Man of the Match Award at Trent Bridge: Tendulkar

India's Hardik Pandya (L) celebrates taking the wicket of England's Joe Root. (AFP)

Loading...
Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar believes that both skipper Virat Kohli and all-rounder Hardik Pandya should have been awarded Man of the Match in India’s 203-run victory over England in the third Test at Trent Bridge.

India thrashed the hosts convincingly, making a strong comeback in the series after a deflating loss at Lord’s in the previous game.

Kohli went on to score 200 runs in the Test - 97 in the first innings, followed by 103 in the second. For his efforts, he received the Man of the Match award.

However, Tendulkar, in reply to a question received during his live interaction on the 100MB app, on whether Hardik Pandya should have been given the award instead, insisted that both contributions were equally important in the victory.

“I would have made them share the award. Both players played important roles in India’s victory.

“Both of Virat Kohli’s innings was very significant. The first innings helped give India a strong foundation and the century in the second innings ensured that India set an improbable target. At the same time, I feel that Hardik also played an important role, especially in the first innings,” Tendulkar said.

Pandya finished with a maiden five-wicket haul in the match, which included the crucial wickets of England captain Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow. The all-rounder’s contribution resulted in the home side getting bowled out for 161 in the first innings.

“His five wickets were critical. Players like Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow are in-form batsman, and to dismiss them early was vital. He even scored a quick-fire fifty in the second innings to take the target beyond 500. Eventually, it comes down to a matter of opinion,” Tendulkar added.

India would now look to square the series in the fourth match at Southampton that begins on August 30.

Related Story

Also Watch

england vs india 2018Hardik PandyaIndia vs Englandsachin tendulkarvirat kohli
First Published: August 23, 2018, 7:50 PM IST
Loading...

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Blogs

More

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
FULL Ranking
Loading...
Loading...