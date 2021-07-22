India vs England: Parthiv Patel Calls this Player Future of Indian Cricket

Former India wicket-keeper is mighty impressed with Rishabh Pant and has called him the future of Indian cricket. Pant is currently on a tour to England, his second. In 2018, he had slammed a ton too in England during his first series. Once again, there are a lot of expectations from the youngster, who has just recovered from Covid-19.

While speaking on ‘The Curtly and Karishma Show’, Patel revealed how keen Pant was to improve upon his keeping.

“Rishabh Pant is the future of Indian cricket. He is fearless. What I really like about him. When I was a standby wicketkeeper on a tour in 2018 and he was the first-choice keeper, his attitude and will to improve his wicketkeeping all the time. He worked really hard on his wicketkeeping. He kept brilliantly on the turning wickets in the India-England home series,” Parthiv said.

As for his batting, Parthiv said, “He is taking more responsibility while batting. He is playing match-winning knocks in Test cricket. That is something that defines a cricketer."

Meanwhile, Pant has finally recovered from Covid-19 and has joined rest of the Team India in the bio-bubble in Durham, the BCCI informed through a tweet on Thursday morning. This comes as a big positive for the team who did not field a regular keeper in the warm-up clash against England CS XI.

Before joining the team bubble in Durham, Pant has undergone a 10-day isolation period. The likes of Bharat Arun, Wriddhiman Saha and Abhimanyu Easwaran, along with Dayanand Garani are still in isolation, as the latter had also tested positive for the virus.

India vs England CS XI

On the other hand, on day two of the warm-up clash Young opener Haseeb Hameed celebrated his Test recall with a gritty hundred even as Umesh Yadav bowled a few incisive spells and was largely responsible in India bowling Select County XI out for 220. Coming back into the England squad after nearly five years, right-handed opener Hameed lived up to his reputation of being called “Baby Boycs" for his dogged defensive game like former great Geoffrey Boycott with knock of 112 off 246 balls.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here