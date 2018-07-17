India vs England: Pick Two Specialist Keepers for Tests in England Advises Former India Gloveman Kiran More

The Indian squad for the series is to be named shortly and Wriddhiman Saha, who is India’s first choice gloveman, is expected to miss out on selection due to injury. In his absence, India will have to choose from the likes of Dinesh Karthik, Parthiv Patel and Rishabh Pant for the role.
"Two wicket-keepers definitely,” More told News 18 India. “It is a five-match long tour. If someone gets injured or if someone catches a fever overnight. Then how will you manage?
“I think they are looking at a complete package. Karthik is batting so well in the ODI and T20 formats and he is also an experienced campaigner, so if Wriddhiman is not fit, Parthiv and Dinesh both should go. We definitely need a good batsman who can bat at number four or five. Or if you are asked to open, then Parthiv can open the innings. Also, he can bat at no 5 or 6.
“Look at Parthiv and Dinesh's domestic records also, it has been so good. Just one bad match in South Africa for Parthiv doesn't mean that he is out of contention. I will not keep Parthiv out.”
More, who has served as Chairman of selectors and was a member of the 1986 Indian team that won the series in England, also said that conditions will determine if India can play more than one spinner in the Test matches. He also expects the team to put in a strong performance in England on the back of their performance in South Africa at the start of the year.
"It all depends on the pitches,” he said. “If I know there will be turn, I can go into the game with two spinners. However, you can't go into every game with two spinners. At Oval, you can go with two spinners. If you are playing at Leeds you can go in with just one spinner because you don't get many overs to bowl as a spinner.
"I think this team will win in England looking at the way we played in South Africa. That was a tough series, the bowlers were extracting good bounce and the pitches were bad. That was the toughest series I had ever seen and the way we played South Africa's pacers on those wickets was impressive. The pitch conditions in England are really good compared to South Africa. I am sure we will do good and our pacers will bowl well."
