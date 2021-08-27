India vs England: Pitch Invader Jarvo is Back Again, This Time as an India Batsman!

Pitch invader Jarvo was one of the talking points of the India-England second Test at Lord’s. Claiming to be the ‘first white person to play for India’, Jarvo had dressed up in India whites and barged into the ground during the second Test.

And he did it again in the third Test in Leeds, this time padded up to bat after Rohit Sharma’s dismissal on Day 3. Needless to say, security personnel were not amused. Here’s the video:

Here’s Jarvo from the second game:

"Some random chap in whites had made his way into the middle with the Indian players, and he stood there as if he was about to take part in the Test match."#INDvENG #ENGvIND

Day 3 report till Tea (IANS):

India put up resistance through Rohit Sharma (batting 59) and Cheteshwar Pujara (batting 40) as the duo added 78 in the second session of the third day to take the fight to England camp. The visitors at 112/1, however, are still 242 runs behind England who were all out for 432 in their first innings.

India had begun the day well, removing the last two English wickets without much damage. England could add only nine to their overnight score.

Openers Sharma and K.L. Rahul (8) got off to a decent start but at the stroke of tea, the latter fell to pacer Craig Overton.

The post-lunch session, however, belonged to India as Pujara got into his groove and for once outscored his partner, quite adept at white ball cricket. As England searched for swing on the pitch that had flattened out, they made mistakes often giving easy runs on the legs of Pujara, who clipped the deliveries to boundary with comfort.

Both hit seven fours each and hit some glorious strokes. Sharma’s standout shot was the straight drive off Sam Curran. He also hit a six over the

slips, deliberately guiding the upper cut over the third man fence.

Brief scores (at tea, Day 3): India 78 & 112/1 in 46 overs (R Sharma batting 59, C Pujara batting 40, C Overton 1/18) vs England 432 all out in 132.2 overs.

