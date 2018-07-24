POLL | Should India Have Had More Than One Warm-up Match Before the First Test?

Also, the team had a good two-week break between the final ODI and first Test. However, India are scheduled to play only one warm-up tie, that also reduced to a three-day from a four-day game.
India will take on Essex on Wednesday, so here is our poll question for you.
India is expected to use all the 18 players in the squad since the game doesn't have first-class status. Though Shikhar Dhawan and Murali Vijay are expected to start as openers but KL Rahul will be looking to continue his progress and give the team some happy headaches about the composition of the final playing XI. Vijay has a good record in England but Dhawan's woes with the red ball, especially outside the sub-continent, have been apparent for quite some time. His place may well come under the scanner if he fails to get going against Essex.
First Published: July 24, 2018, 9:28 PM IST