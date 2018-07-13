Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Poll | Should Kuldeep Yadav be in the Indian Playing XI For the First Test vs England?

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: July 13, 2018, 12:59 PM IST
Poll | Should Kuldeep Yadav be in the Indian Playing XI For the First Test vs England?

India's Kuldeep Yadav celebrates after finishing his spell in the first ODI against England. (AFP)

Now that Kuldeep Yadav has mesmerised the English batsmen in the T20 and ODI formats, accounting for 11 wickets in just three games so far, the clamour is growing for him to play in the Test series too. Yadav is yet to cement his place in the Test side with the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja being the preferred choices so far.

However, with these strong performances in the limited-overs matches, Yadav has made a strong case for himself. Right after winning the Trent Bridge ODI, captain Virat Kohli said, "Anything is possible with the selections for Tests and there might be a few surprises. Kuldeep is making a strong case for himself and so is (Yuzvendra) Chahal. And looking at the way, the English batsmen have struggled against them, we might be tempted to do it."

So, what do you think? Should Kuldeep Yadav be in India’s playing XI for the first Test?


First Published: July 13, 2018, 12:43 PM IST

