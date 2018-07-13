Poll | Should Kuldeep Yadav be in the Indian Playing XI For the First Test vs England?

However, with these strong performances in the limited-overs matches, Yadav has made a strong case for himself. Right after winning the Trent Bridge ODI, captain Virat Kohli said, "Anything is possible with the selections for Tests and there might be a few surprises. Kuldeep is making a strong case for himself and so is (Yuzvendra) Chahal. And looking at the way, the English batsmen have struggled against them, we might be tempted to do it."
So, what do you think? Should Kuldeep Yadav be in India’s playing XI for the first Test?
First Published: July 13, 2018, 12:43 PM IST