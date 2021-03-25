India vs England: Prasidh Krishna Credits Glenn McGrath for Invaluable Advice

Prasidh Krishna shined in his debut during the first ODI of the three-match series against England as India made a solid comeback to win the game by 66 runs at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Krishna, 25, grabbed the wickets of Jason Roy and Ben Stokes towards the start and then went on to dismiss Sam Billings and Tom Curran as India recorded a handsome victory following Bairstow’s 94 off 66 balls.

Krishna was slammed all around the park by Bairstow in his opening spell but he came back strong and picked up four wickets for 54 runs from 8.1 overs and helped his team get over the line in the first ODI from a position of defeat. His four wickets are the most by an Indian bowler on ODI debut.

And, Krishna credits former Australian pacer Glenn McGrath for teaching him to be calm under all circumstances.

“The difference he made was to bring in that aura of calmness and also he was very specific about the line and length with respect to different pitches. He always spoke of being consistent. The first thing I picked from him was to remain in the present under all circumstances as it is the most important aspect for a bowler when you are playing a game,” Kolkata Knight Riders’ official website quoted Prasidh as saying.

McGrath also praised Prasidh for the same and congratulated him on Instagram.

“Congratulations Prasidh @skiddyy on taking 4/54 & breaking the Indian record for most wickets taken by a bowler on ODI debut. Well done mate #cricket #mrfpacefoundation #fbc,” McGrath wrote on his Instagram post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CMyIM7QDXLu/

The duo worked together at the MRF Pace Academy in Chennai back in 2017 and Prasidh also went to Australia at Cricket Australia’s Centre of Excellence in Brisbane in 2019 where he rubbed shoulders with the Australian great again and learnt a great deal.