India vs England: Prasidh Krishna, Traveling Reserve, Added to Squad For Oval Test

Prasidh Krishna, the 25-year-old pacer, has been added to India’s squad for the fourth Test match at Oval. India are level 1-1 with hosts England in a five-match Test series with two games remaining. The series is important for Kohli and his team and they don’t want to give an inch to the opposition especially after going 1-0 up at Lord’s.

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee - based on the request of the team management - has added fast bowler Prasidh Krishna to India’s squad for the fourth Test. Prasidh, who was on the standby list has been training and travelling with Team India right from the start of the tour. The upcoming Test will be played at The Oval, London from 2nd September," a release from BCCI said.

Prasidh Krishna made a name for himself playing at the IPL for Kolkata Knight Riders where his ability to bend his back and extract sharp bounce off docile Indian pitches made him an absolute sweetheart for desi fans. His ascent in cricket continued as he made his debut for India earlier this year against England.

After a crushing defeat at the hands of England in the third Test match at Leeds, there were reports that India will make changes to their batting order for the fourth game. The middle-order has been off-colour for a while now, and while Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli scored half-centuries in the second innings, Ajinkya Rahane seems to be skating on thin ice. There are murmurs that the right-handed batsman may sit out the next game. The series is locked at 1-1, and this match at the Oval could well decide who walks away with the trophy.

