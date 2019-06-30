India vs England Predicted Playing XI: India Unchanged, Plunkett May Return for England

Unbeaten India will face struggling hosts England at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday (June 30), looking to seal their spot in the semifinals of the ICC World Cup 2019.
Skipper Virat Kohli is unlikely to make any changes to the playing XI which hammered West Indies by 125 runs earlier this week. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is heading towards regaining his fitness but the fine form shown by Mohammed Shami so far in the tournament — back-to-back four-wicket hauls — mean Kohli will stick with him for the clash against England.
All-rounder Vijay Shankar also hasn’t set the stage alight batting at No. 4 but Kohli was confident that Shankar would find a big score soon. Which means Shankar will continue to play ahead of Dinesh Karthik or possibly Rishabh Pant.
England have a couple of injury concerns. Jason Roy will only be considered to regain his opener’s position if he can come through training on Saturday and Sunday (before the game). James Vince will continue to open if Roy doesn’t regain fitness.
Paceman Jofra Archer is suffering from a side strain and missed the training session in Birmingham on Friday (June 28). If Archer fails to regain fitness Liam Plunkett can step back into the playing XI for England.
England Predicted Playing XI: Jason Roy/ James Vince, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (w), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Jofra Archer/Liam Plunkett.
India Predicted Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.
