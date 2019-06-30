starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 38:ENG VS IND

upcoming
ENG ENG
IND IND

Birmingham

Sun, 30 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 39:SL VS WI

upcoming
SL SL
WI WI

Chester-le-Street

Mon, 01 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 40:BAN VS IND

upcoming
BAN BAN
IND IND

Birmingham

Tue, 02 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 41:ENG VS NZ

upcoming
ENG ENG
NZ NZ

Chester-le-Street

Wed, 03 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

India vs England Predicted Playing XI: India Unchanged, Plunkett May Return for England

Cricketnext Staff |June 30, 2019, 9:09 AM IST
Unbeaten India will face struggling hosts England at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday (June 30), looking to seal their spot in the semifinals of the ICC World Cup 2019.

Skipper Virat Kohli is unlikely to make any changes to the playing XI which hammered West Indies by 125 runs earlier this week. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is heading towards regaining his fitness but the fine form shown by Mohammed Shami so far in the tournament — back-to-back four-wicket hauls — mean Kohli will stick with him for the clash against England.

All-rounder Vijay Shankar also hasn’t set the stage alight batting at No. 4 but Kohli was confident that Shankar would find a big score soon. Which means Shankar will continue to play ahead of Dinesh Karthik or possibly Rishabh Pant.

England have a couple of injury concerns. Jason Roy will only be considered to regain his opener’s position if he can come through training on Saturday and Sunday (before the game). James Vince will continue to open if Roy doesn’t regain fitness.

Paceman Jofra Archer is suffering from a side strain and missed the training session in Birmingham on Friday (June 28). If Archer fails to regain fitness Liam Plunkett can step back into the playing XI for England.

England Predicted Playing XI: Jason Roy/ James Vince, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (w), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Jofra Archer/Liam Plunkett.

India Predicted Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.​

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
8 7 1 0 14 +1.00
2
IND
6 5 0 1 11 +1.16
3
NZ
8 5 2 1 11 +0.57
4
PAK
8 4 3 1 9 -0.79
5
ENG
7 4 3 0 8 +1.05
6
BAN
7 3 3 1 7 -0.13
7
SL
7 2 3 2 6 -1.18
8
SA
8 2 5 1 5 -0.08
9
WI
7 1 5 1 3 -0.32
10
AFG
8 0 8 0 0 -1.41

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 6399 123
2 England 6084 122
3 New Zealand 4455 114
4 Australia 5247 112
5 South Africa 4902 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more