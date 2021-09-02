India vs England: Prithi Narayanan Resorts to Sarcasm as Ravi Ashwin Gets Benched at Oval

Ravichandran Ashwin was benched for the fourth Test at Oval and his wife Prithi Narayanan has taken a note of it. She has taken a dig and reacted with a sarcastic tweet which shows her daughter using a mini telescope to watch proceedings at Oval. She titled the video: “Looking for Ravi Ashwin.”

This was in apparent reference to her husband being benched despite taking a fifer in the lead up to the series in a county match against Surrey. He didn’t play in the first Test in Nottingham, later he was dropped from the second Test at Lord’s. But fans are now sensing something amiss as the offie was axed for the fourth Test as well on a pitch which has traditionally favoured spinners or slow ball bowlers.

Ashwin’s exclusion had created a lot of furor in the social media with the likes of Shashi Tharoor tweeting his amazement.

Indian fans were really expecting Ashwin to make the cut for the fourth Test at Oval. But, no, Kohli and the team management had other ideas. With series level at 1-1, India didn’t want wholesale changes. They did bring two bowlers in Shardul Thakur and Umesh Yadav, but they were seamers. As far as the lone spinner in the team was concerned, it was Ravindra Jadeja not Ashwin.

A number of fans—high profile fans like Shashi Tharoor-couldn’t make much of it and criticised the team’s decision on Twitter.

Earlier India’s bowling coach Bharath Arun said that English batsmen are “wary of Ravichandran Ashwin’s abilities" on tracks with “assistance" but a call on the senior off-spinner’s inclusion will only be taken on Thursday morning ahead of the fourth Test.Ashwin, world’s best off-spinner, has been benched for three consecutive Test matches with Ravindra Jadeja being played as a “batting all-rounder".

