India vs England Probable Playing 11s: Complete Squads for IND vs ENG 3rd ODI

The third match of the series between India and England is scheduled to be played on Sunday at Old Trafford in Manchester. With the series being tied at 1-1, the significance of the final ODI is simply immense.

Rohit Sharma’s men kicked off the series on a positive note after claiming a convincing 10-wicket triumph in the first match. The English team scripted a prompt comeback in the second match to stay alive in the series. The Jos Buttler-led side registered a 100-run win in the second match to level the series.

Team India showcased a terrific performance in the recently concluded T20I series against England. India had managed to outclass their English opponents 2-1 in the T20I series. The visitors will now be determined to keep their winning streak alive and seal the ODI series in style.

For England skipper Jos Buttler, a win in the T20I series will mean a lot. Buttler failed to kick off his stint as England’s white-ball skipper on a poor note after conceding defeat in the T20I series against India. Another defeat against India in the ongoing ODI series will put him and his captaincy under huge pressure.

India and England had last faced each other in the ODI series last year. The Virat Kohli-led side had won the three-match series 2-1.

India (IND) vs England (ENG) Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

England Predicted Starting Line-up: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (captain and wicketkeeper), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Craig Overton, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley



India vs England squads:

India squad for ODI series against England: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

England squad for ODI series against India: Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen ali, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Craig Overton, Matthew Parkinson, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey

