Pujara Earns Praise from Tendulkar, Sehwag and Others For Magnificent Century

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 31, 2018, 11:41 PM IST
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, right, and Cheteshwar Pujara encourage each other during the third day of the third cricket test match between England and India at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, England, Monday, Aug. 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

Cheteshwar Pujara registered his 15th Test century on Day 2 of the fourth Test against England at Southampton to help India post 273 in their first innings. The 30-year-old resurrected the visitors' innings after a flurry of wickets from England's off-spinner Moeen Ali left them reeling at 195/8. He added 78 runs with the final two wickets to ensure that India, who were on the brink of conceding a lead, went ahead by 27 runs in reply to England's 246.

Pujara's first Test century in England earned a lot of praise on social media, especially from his fellow cricketers. Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar was overjoyed by the innings of the Indian No. 3. He said, "Determined @cheteshwar1 was a joy to watch. Crucial innings... match wide open..."

Sehwag, especially, was pleased with the innings. He wrote, "There are some innings which give you a very different high. Pujara‘s innings was one of those innings, will be long remembered."



Here are some of the other tweets applauding Puajra's effort:






First Published: August 31, 2018, 11:10 PM IST
