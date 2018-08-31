Pujara Earns Praise from Tendulkar, Sehwag and Others For Magnificent Century

Loading...
Pujara's first Test century in England earned a lot of praise on social media, especially from his fellow cricketers. Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar was overjoyed by the innings of the Indian No. 3. He said, "Determined @cheteshwar1 was a joy to watch. Crucial innings... match wide open..."
Determined @cheteshwar1 was a joy to watch. Crucial innings... match wide open... #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/n1unlYpgjl
— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 31, 2018
Sehwag, especially, was pleased with the innings. He wrote, "There are some innings which give you a very different high. Pujara‘s innings was one of those innings, will be long remembered."
There are some innings which give you a very different high. Pujara ‘s innings was one of those innings, will be long remembered. Added 78 with Ishant and Bumrah. India will need to bowl really well now pic.twitter.com/WwCJ6EO7Jp — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 31, 2018
Here are some of the other tweets applauding Puajra's effort:
Love the way @cheteshwar1 plays ... !!! He plays Test cricket how it should be played ... #ENGvIND ... Fantastic 💯
— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 31, 2018
What a magnificent test match 💯 from @cheteshwar1 resolute in defence, clinical in attack! #ENGvIND
— Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) August 31, 2018
Any kid thinking I don’t have enough talent to make it, look at Pujara, that’s your role model right there.#Grit — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) August 31, 2018
Dropped from the side. Came back as an opener on a green SSC pitch. Scored a ton. Carried his bat.
Dropped for Edgbaston. Scores a 50
In Nottingham. A ton here.
Why does Pujara get dropped in the first place?? #EngvInd
— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 31, 2018
Well done on your #100 @cheteshwar1 solid knock that 👏👏 #ENGvsIND — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 31, 2018
An exceptional knock under pressure from Pujara. Feel delighted for him and he has ensured India stay in the game. Really top knock @cheteshwar1 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 31, 2018
First Published: August 31, 2018, 11:10 PM IST