Pujara Earns Praise from Tendulkar, Sehwag and Others For Magnificent Century

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, right, and Cheteshwar Pujara encourage each other during the third day of the third cricket test match between England and India at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, England, Monday, Aug. 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

There are some innings which give you a very different high. Pujara ‘s innings was one of those innings, will be long remembered. Added 78 with Ishant and Bumrah. India will need to bowl really well now pic.twitter.com/WwCJ6EO7Jp — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 31, 2018

Love the way @cheteshwar1 plays ... !!! He plays Test cricket how it should be played ... #ENGvIND ... Fantastic 💯



— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 31, 2018



What a magnificent test match 💯 from @cheteshwar1 resolute in defence, clinical in attack! #ENGvIND

— Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) August 31, 2018

Any kid thinking I don’t have enough talent to make it, look at Pujara, that’s your role model right there.#Grit — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) August 31, 2018



Dropped from the side. Came back as an opener on a green SSC pitch. Scored a ton. Carried his bat.

Dropped for Edgbaston. Scores a 50

In Nottingham. A ton here.

Why does Pujara get dropped in the first place?? #EngvInd

— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 31, 2018

Well done on your #100 @cheteshwar1 solid knock that 👏👏 #ENGvsIND — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 31, 2018

An exceptional knock under pressure from Pujara. Feel delighted for him and he has ensured India stay in the game. Really top knock @cheteshwar1 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 31, 2018

First Published: August 31, 2018, 11:10 PM IST