India vs England: R Ashwin is India's Greatest Match Winner After Anil Kumble - Gautam Gambhir Former India batsman Gautam Gambhir was rich in praise of R Ashwin, calling him India's greatest match winner after Anil Kumble

Former India batsman Gautam Gambhir was rich in praise of R Ashwin, calling him India's greatest match winner after Anil Kumble. Ashwin, who has 392 Test wickets so far, got his fifth Test century in the ongoing second Test against England. His 106, from 106 for 6, helped India set England a massive target of 482.

"There was so much talk about wicket and stuff, so many people talked that this is unplayable and stuff. He has shown it that he can do it with the ball and he can do it with the bat as well," Gambhir said.

"He always had the talent, you can't have 5 Test hundred if you don't have talent and what better to get it at a place where you have actually grown up, You have always dreamt of getting runs and especially Test hundred on your home ground and on a wicket like this, you have already taken a five-for, then you go and get a hundred which no other batter has got in this innings, what a feeling, what a Test match," Gambhir told on Star Sports network.

Gambhir said Ashwin goes under the radar in a team that has plenty of batting superstars.

"He always goes under the radar a little bit, because there are players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah. What he has done in Test cricket for India is unbelievable, I don't see many players who have got five Test hundreds and are close to getting 400 Test wickets. Anil Kumble scored 1 Test hundred and took 600 wickets, he was probably the greatest match-winner India ever had and after him if I see the greatest match-winner India ever have had, it's Ravichandran Ashwin," stressed Gambhir.

Ashwin himself credited batting coach Vikram Rathour for the resurgence in his batting after a dip in form.

"I would love to credit him for how my batting has come through over the last four- five matches. He has kept me in the loop, said I've been batting very well. Asked me not to overthink it, just focus on game plans," Ashwin told Star.

"I'm just thankful it happened at my home ground. I don't know whether I'm going to play another Test, I don't know when the next Test is going to be here, but I am super pleased."