India vs England: R Ashwin Makes Special Home Century, Twitter Sledges Tim Paine

India allrounder R Ashwin had a dream day at his home ground MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai, smashing his 5th Test century in the second Test against England.

India allrounder R Ashwin had a dream day at his home ground MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai, smashing his 5th Test century in the second Test against England. The conditions were said to be difficult but Ashwin, batting at No. 8, made 106 off 148 as India piled on the misery on England bowlers setting the visitors a target of 482 to win on the third day.

Walking in at 106 for 6, Ashwin combined with Virat Kohli to take the game away from England with a stand of 94 runs for the sixth wicket with the skipper, who made 62; and then added further 84 runs to the India total with the tail. He reached his 100 with streaky edge and in front of the home crowd, it was a special moment for the off-spinner. The knock was the third time Ashwin has picked up five wickets and scored a century in a Test match.

Ashwin's knock was cheered on by the Chepauk stadium, and also thousands from their homes via social media. From calling him the best cricketer Tamil Nadu has ever produced to sledging Tim Paine, Twitter had a field day.

Here's a wrap.

Ashwin had picked 5 for 43 in the first innings.

