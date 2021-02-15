India vs England: R Ashwin Makes Special Home Century, Twitter Sledges Tim Paine

- 3rd T20I - 14 Feb, 2021Match Ended164/8(20.0) RR 8.2
SA
PAK169/6(18.4) RR 9.05
Pakistan beat South Africa by 4 wickets
- 2nd T20I - 13 Feb, 2021Match Ended144/7(20.0) RR 7.2
PAK
SA145/4(16.2) RR 8.88
South Africa beat Pakistan by 6 wickets
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 1st Test - 2 Mar, TueUp Next
AFG
ZIM
11:30 IST - Dubai
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
08:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 10 Mar, WedUp Next
AFG
ZIM
11:30 IST - Dubai
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
AFG
ZIM
14:30 IST - Dubai
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 19 Mar, FriUp Next
AFG
ZIM
14:30 IST - Dubai
- 1st ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
AFG
ZIM
14:30 IST - Dubai
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 2nd T20I - 30 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 3rd T20I - 1 Apr, ThuUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 1st ODI - 2 Apr, FriUp Next
SA
PAK
16:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd ODI - 4 Apr, SunUp Next
SA
PAK
16:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 3rd ODI - 7 Apr, WedUp Next
SA
PAK
16:30 IST - Centurion
- 1st T20I - 10 Apr, SatUp Next
SA
PAK
21:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd T20I - 12 Apr, MonUp Next
SA
PAK
21:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 3rd T20I - 14 Apr, WedUp Next
SA
PAK
21:30 IST - Centurion
- 4th T20I - 16 Apr, FriUp Next
SA
PAK
21:30 IST - Centurion
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
India vs England: R Ashwin Makes Special Home Century, Twitter Sledges Tim Paine
India allrounder R Ashwin had a dream day at his home ground MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai, smashing his 5th Test century in the second Test against England.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: February 15, 2021, 4:14 PM IST
India allrounder R Ashwin had a dream day at his home ground MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai, smashing his 5th Test century in the second Test against England. The conditions were said to be difficult but Ashwin, batting at No. 8, made 106 off 148 as India piled on the misery on England bowlers setting the visitors a target of 482 to win on the third day.
IND v ENG 2nd Test Day 3 LIVE BLOG | IND v ENG 2nd Test Day 3 LIVE SCORECARD
Walking in at 106 for 6, Ashwin combined with Virat Kohli to take the game away from England with a stand of 94 runs for the sixth wicket with the skipper, who made 62; and then added further 84 runs to the India total with the tail. He reached his 100 with streaky edge and in front of the home crowd, it was a special moment for the off-spinner. The knock was the third time Ashwin has picked up five wickets and scored a century in a Test match.
Ashwin's knock was cheered on by the Chepauk stadium, and also thousands from their homes via social media. From calling him the best cricketer Tamil Nadu has ever produced to sledging Tim Paine, Twitter had a field day.
Here's a wrap.
The Best TN has produced till date @ashwinravi99 way to go Ashaa.. 🙌🏼👏🏼💯👍🏼 #INDvsENG
— S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) February 15, 2021
Well played Chennai’s Super King !! Brilliant 100 from Ravi Ashwin ...
— Nasser Hussain (@nassercricket) February 15, 2021
Let me tell you a Kutty story #Ashwin #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/K6hbfjhTOS
— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) February 15, 2021
Tim Paine: your teammates don't like you.
Ravi Ashwin's teammates on Ashwin's milestone: pic.twitter.com/wJXRjCurH6
— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 15, 2021
Siraj and the rest of the Indian team's celebration of Ashwin's hundred rather debunks Tim Paine's theory that none of them like him, doesn't it?
— Will Macpherson (@willis_macp) February 15, 2021
Ashwin with his 5th test century. That is five more than Tim Paine but atleast his mates like him.
— Manas Singh (@menacesingh) February 15, 2021
Siraj bodying Tim Paine from home :) #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/3MynLTeyDD
— Harsh #ICT💙 (@Harsh__One8) February 15, 2021
When the whole whole world talks about it being a bad wicket,@ashwinravi99 gets a 100 batting at 7. I hope this lessens the doubts in all the pundits head. A certain game plan and implicit trust in defence gives you a great chance of doing well in this Chennai wicket #legend
— DK (@DineshKarthik) February 15, 2021
Class 100 👏👏👏 Simply outstanding @ashwinravi99 take a bow 🙇♂️.. showing everyone how to bat and bowl on this track.. well done @BCCI @StarSportsIndia #INDvsENG
— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 15, 2021
A moment to cherish forever! @ashwinravi99 gets his Test💯 in Chennai and Md. Siraj erupts in joy. The dressing room stands up to applaud.🙌🏾 #TeamIndia #INDvENG @paytm pic.twitter.com/ykrBhsiTbl
— BCCI (@BCCI) February 15, 2021
Chepauk applauds you, the country applauds you 👏 Ashwin, what an all round performance! @ashwinravi99
— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) February 15, 2021
In my opinion this is the best reward for reaching out for excellence a local boy can get. period !
enjoyed it Ash @ashwinravi99
Well done. champion stuff!! Go well boys @BCCI
— Murali Vijay (@mvj888) February 15, 2021
Superb bowling. Terrific batting 💯 @ashwinravi99 take a bow 🙇 #INDvsENG #Ashwin
— Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) February 15, 2021
Well, this is pretty special.
Ruthless from India.
Wonderful cricket.#Ashwin pic.twitter.com/WbXZFl4JqD
— Ian Bell (@Ian_Bell) February 15, 2021
Ashwin had picked 5 for 43 in the first innings.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking