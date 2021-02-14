India vs England: R Ashwin Recounts How He 'Bowled Like Harbhajan Singh' After Breaking His Record

- 3rd T20I - 14 Feb, 2021Match Ended164/8(20.0) RR 8.2
SA
PAK169/6(18.4) RR 9.05
Pakistan beat South Africa by 4 wickets
- 2nd T20I - 13 Feb, 2021Match Ended144/7(20.0) RR 7.2
PAK
SA145/4(16.2) RR 8.88
South Africa beat Pakistan by 6 wickets
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 1st Test - 2 Mar, TueUp Next
AFG
ZIM
11:30 IST - Dubai
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
08:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 10 Mar, WedUp Next
AFG
ZIM
11:30 IST - Dubai
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
AFG
ZIM
14:30 IST - Dubai
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 19 Mar, FriUp Next
AFG
ZIM
14:30 IST - Dubai
- 1st ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
AFG
ZIM
14:30 IST - Dubai
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 2nd T20I - 30 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 3rd T20I - 1 Apr, ThuUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 1st ODI - 2 Apr, FriUp Next
SA
PAK
16:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd ODI - 4 Apr, SunUp Next
SA
PAK
16:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 3rd ODI - 7 Apr, WedUp Next
SA
PAK
16:30 IST - Centurion
- 1st T20I - 10 Apr, SatUp Next
SA
PAK
21:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd T20I - 12 Apr, MonUp Next
SA
PAK
21:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 3rd T20I - 14 Apr, WedUp Next
SA
PAK
21:30 IST - Centurion
- 4th T20I - 16 Apr, FriUp Next
SA
PAK
21:30 IST - Centurion
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
India vs England: R Ashwin Recounts How He 'Bowled Like Harbhajan Singh' After Breaking His Record
With apologies to Harbhajan Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin on Sunday cherished surpassing his former India teammate's number of Test wickets in the country.
- PTI
- Updated: February 14, 2021, 8:49 PM IST
With apologies to Harbhajan Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin on Sunday cherished surpassing his former India teammate's number of Test wickets in the country. With 266 scalps, Ashiwn is now only behind spin legend Anil Kumble's 350 wickets in home Tests. Ashwin went past Harbhajan, who took 265 wickets in India at an average of 28.76, by dismissing Ben Stokes with a perfect off-spinner on the second day of the second Test against England here. "When I was watching the 2001 series where Bhajju Pa (Harbhajan) was playing, I didn't even imagine that I would go out and become an off-spinner for the country. I was still a batsman for my state, trying to accelerate a career towards batting and playing for the country, I wasn't sure whether I would go on and become a player for the Indian team," Ashwin said at a virtual post-day press conference.
IND v ENG 2nd Test Day 2 HIGHLIGHTS | IND v ENG 2nd Test Day 2 FULL SCORECARD
The 34-year-old Ashwin, who has so far taken 391 wickets from 76 Tests at an impressive average of 25.26, was not aware of his feat until he had come for the media interaction at the end of the day's play.
According to Ashwin, a lot of his teammates, when he was young, would make fun of him as he used to try bowling like Harbhajan.
"Lot of my teammates from that age, from that generation, you know, used to make fun of me, because I used to bowl like Bhajju Pa, my action, I used to try and bowl like him and all that.
Chepauk Pitch is Neither 'Minefield' Nor 'Dustbowl' - England Have Simply Been Outplayed
"So, from there on to come one and actually break the record of something that he possesses, has to be incredibly special. I didn't know of it, now that I do know of it, I feel happy. Sorry, Bhajju Pa...," said Ashwin.
His 5/43 helped India bowl out England for 134 in their first innings and take complete command of the ongoing match at Chepauk.
Ashwin's wickets at home have come at an excellent average of 22.67.
The 34-year-old seasoned campaigner has picked five wickets in an innings a staggering 29 times and 10-wicket hauls seven times, with a best innings figures of 7/59 and match return of 13/140.
R Ashwin Says Rishabh Pant Needs to Be Backed to Grow as a Player
Kumble is India's leading wicket-takers in Tests with 619 scalps to his game.
Harbhajan is third in the overall standings with 417 wickets and Ashwin, who is inching towards the 400-mark, is placed fourth. The legendary Kapil Dev is second with 434 wickets.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking