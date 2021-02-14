India vs England: R Ashwin Surpasses Harbhajan Singh in List of Bowlers for Most Wickets at Home Ace India off-spinner is perhaps bowling at his best, after a gap of few years. He did excellently well in Australia, and has been on top of his game even in the series against England. During day two of the second Test in Chennai, he surpassed Harbhajan Singh's record of most wickets on home soil.

Ashwin removed Dom Sibley and Dan Lawrence before lunch and then Ben Stokes in second session, to overtake Harbhajan's tally of 265 wickets right now. He has 266 wickets in 45 Test in India. On the other hand. former India skipper Anil Kumble tops the charts with 350 wickets from 62 matches at home.

Meanwhile, Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara on Sunday did not take the field for England's first innings after being hit on the hand while batting on the opening day of the second Test here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Pujara contributed with 21 off 58 balls in India's first inning score of 329. Mayank Agarwal came in as substitute and took the field in Pujara's place after India were bundled out in the morning session of the second day.

"Cheteshwar Pujara was hit on his right hand while batting on Day One of the second Test against England. He felt some pain later. He will not be fielding today," read an update from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Pujara had sustained numerous blows on his body during the final innings of the recent Australia tour when India chased down 329 runs in the fourth and final Test in Brisbane to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. In that match, the 33-year-old had scored valuable 56 runs off the 211 balls he faced as India registered a memorable three-wicket win at the Gabba.