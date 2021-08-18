India vs England: Ranveer Singh Impressed With Mohammed Siraj, Makes a Remark on Instagram

India pacer Mohammed Siraj ran riot at Lord’s as he went onto take a four-for against England in the second Test. All of this, when England looked set for a draw with the game heading into the final ten overs. Siraj shook things up as he went onto take back-to-back wickets of Moeen Ali and then Sam Curran. In the end, India won the game by 151 runs and this Hyderabadi was hailed for his role.

After Siraj posted about the win on Instagram, he received a remark from none other than Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, check this out:

“MAGIC is believing in yourself. If you can make that happen, you can make anything happen What a win, total team effort," Siraj captioned the images.

To which Singh remarked: “phenom."

Backed the Bowlers to Get 10 Wickets in 60 Overs, Says Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli heaped huge praises on the duo for working hard on their batting with the coaching staff. He also said that he backed the bowlers to get the 10 wickets in 60 overs. After the match he went on to say, “Super proud of the whole team. The way we stuck to our plans after being put in. The pitch didn’t offer much in the first three days. First day was the most challenging. The way we played in the second innings after being put under pressure - Jasprit and Shami were outstanding.

“We had the belief we can get them out in 60 overs. The tension in the field in our second innings, what happened there, helped us. Putting their hand up was something we were really proud of and we wanted to let them know (ovation for Bumrah-Shami). Batting coach has worked really hard with the boys. They have the desire in them to do well for the team. We know how priceless those runs are.

