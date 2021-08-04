India vs England: Ravi Shastri Gives Vote of Approval to Commentator Dinesh Karthik

Former India cricketer Dinesh Karthik was egged on in his new commentary sting by none other than India head coach Ravi Shastri. The 59-year-old became very popular as a tv commentator after retiring from the game before he took up the coaching role with the national team. The whole incident happened when Shastri heard commentator David Lloyd lauding Karthik for his new job. Shastri, who was listening to the Sky commentary on his ear piece, was quick to make a thumbs up gesture in a mark of approval. Karthik, who plays for KKR in IPL, is foraying into TV commentary, and started his stint when India took on New Zealand in WTC Final.

Meanwhile warming up in style for the five match Test series, India’s prime spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was dropped for the series opener at Nottingham, Trent Bridge. This came as a huge shocker for many pundits and fans who were not expecting to see the Tamil Nadu cricketer on the bench. Only recently he took a six-for in a county game against Somerset where he represented Surrey; but, the team management went ahead with a four-pronged pace attack.

Their four pacers will be Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah and Shardul Thakur which means Ishant Sharma misses out too. Earlier Ravichandran Ashwin sounded a warning bell for the English batsmen ahead of the five-Test series with a superb match-turning spell of 6 for 27 as Surrey bundled out Somerset for 69 in their second innings of the English County Championship contest here.

