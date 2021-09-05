India vs England: Ravi Shastri Tests Positive for COVID-19, Three Support Staff Members Isolated

Four members of the Indian support staff, including head coach Ravi Shastri have been isolated after his Lateral Flow Test came out positive. The BCCI press release confirmed that along with Shastri, three others have also been isolated, these are: Bowling Coach Bharat Arun, Fielding coach R Sridhar and Physio Nitin Patel.

“The BCCI Medical Team has isolated Mr Ravi Shastri, Head Coach, Mr B. Arun, Bowling Coach, Mr R. Sridhar, Fielding Coach and Mr Nitin Patel, Physiotherapist as a precautionary measure after Mr Shastri’s lateral flow test returned positive last evening, they have undergone RT-PCR testing and shall remain in the team hotel and not travel with Team India until confirmation from the medical team," the release stated.

The remaining members of the Team India contingent underwent two Lateral Flow Tests – one last night and another this morning. The members upon returning negative COVID reports were allowed to proceed for Day 4 of the ongoing fourth Test at The Oval.

(More to follow)

