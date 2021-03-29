India vs England: Ravi Shastri Lauds Team India After Series Victory

Team India coach Ravi Shastri took to social medial, after his team beat England 2-1 in the ODI series, in Pune. The match went down to the wire, as India won by just seven runs, defending 330. At one stage England were reeling at 168-6, but Sam Curran, almost single-handedly took the visitors over the finish line.

Shastri praised the team for surviving the bio-bubble fatigue and pulling off a triumph against Australia and England.

“Congratulations Guys for holding up and having a season of a lifetime in the toughest of times across all formats and hemispheres against 2 of the best teams in the world. Take a bow,” Shastri wrote on Twitter.

Also, India survived a major scare as they held onto their nerve to win the third ODI against England by 7 runs. This meant that the Men in Blue clinch the ODI series 2-1. Chasing 330 for a win, England kept on losing timely wickets and at one stage were 155/5. But then came in Sam Curran who almost threatened to take his side home against improbable odds.

Hosts were equally responsible for this late resistance as they dropped Curran on two occasions. Earlier Ben Stokes was also dropped. On both occasions, Hardik Pandya was the culprit. Meanwhile Curran went onto pace his innings brilliantly, picking up singles and then changing gears effortlessly. As many as 18 runs came off the 47th over but India were lucky enough to reduce the equation to 14 off the final over.

Curran was ably assisted by Mark Wood and both shared a counter-attacking 60 run stand for the ninth wicket to make life difficult for Kohli. But once Mark Wood was gone, the 22-year-old gave up on singles. T Natarajan, who was bowling the final over, gave no runs off the third and fourth balland the equation became impossible to achieve. With India’s fate and series sealed, head coach Ravi Shastri breathed a sigh of relief in the dug out.