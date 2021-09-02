CricketNext

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » India vs England: Ravichandran Ashwin Gets Dropped, Again-'Biggest Non Selection Ever'
2-MIN READ

India vs England: Ravichandran Ashwin Gets Dropped, Again-'Biggest Non Selection Ever'

R Ashwin hasn't played a single game in the series.

R Ashwin hasn't played a single game in the series.

Earlier India’s bowling coach Bharath Arun said that English batsmen are “wary of Ravichandran Ashwin’s abilities" on tracks with “assistance" but a call on the senior off-spinner’s inclusion will only be taken on Thursday morning ahead of the fourth Test.

Indian fans were really expecting Ravichandran Ashwin to make the cut for the fourth Test at Oval. But, no, Kohli and the team management had other ideas. With series level at 1-1, India didn’t want wholesale changes. They did bring two bowlers in Shardul Thakur and Umesh Yadav, but they were seamers. As far as the lone spinner in the team was concerned, it was Ravindra Jadeja not Ashwin.

A number of fans—high profile fans like Shashi Tharoor-couldn’t make much of it and criticised the team’s decision on Twitter.

RELATED NEWS

Earlier India’s bowling coach Bharath Arun said that English batsmen are “wary of Ravichandran Ashwin’s abilities" on tracks with “assistance" but a call on the senior off-spinner’s inclusion will only be taken on Thursday morning ahead of the fourth Test.Ashwin, world’s best off-spinner, has been benched for three consecutive Test matches with Ravindra Jadeja being played as a “batting all-rounder".

“Ashwin, no doubt, is one of the best bowlers we have and its unfortunate that he has not played so far but if there is an opportunity and if we feel that he is going to fit into the scheme of things, they will definitely both be bowling in tandem," Arun said when asked if both the spinners can fit into the playing XI at Oval which aids spin bowling.

(With agencies)

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here

Tags
first published:September 02, 2021, 15:41 IST