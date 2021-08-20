India vs England-Ravichandran Ashwin On Lord's Snub: 'They Were Like, You Might Play'

India off spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has opened up on his exclusion from India’s playing eleven for the Lord’s Test match. On his Youtube channel, he recalled how he was all set for some action as the management has confirmed to him that he will be playing; but, weather in English capital changed and it started to rain. That’s when Ishant Sharma was preferred over him.

“The funny thing was, before the match, they were like, ‘There’s a heatwave. You please be ready mate. You might play.’ Upon coming to breakfast in the morning, rains started lashing out. I asked, ‘Won’t you tell about heatwave after it came? Why gave me hope only for it to end in disappointment!’,” Ashwin said.

Ashwin was also not played in the series opener at Nottingham as Shardul Thakur became India’s third seamer with Ravindra Jadeja being the lone spinner. It had attracted a lot of eyeballs with fans slamming Kohli on Twitter. In the first Test match, Jadeja failed to pick any wickets across both innings. However, he justified his position in the team by smashing a gritty 56 off 86 deliveries to help India post 278 runs on the scoreboard in the second innings.

Former India spinner Venkatpathy Raju said: “Former Indian cricketer Venkatapathy Raju was one among many in the cricket fraternity who criticized the team management for dropping Ashwin. Raju believes that India will have to answer various tough questions if they snub someone who has taken 400 wickets in Test format. The veteran cricketer gave an example of Sourav Ganguly picking Harbhajan Singh ahead of Anil Kumble to explain the reason behind Jadeja’s inclusion in the playing XI.

“When Harbhajan was doing well, Sourav got him in and Kumble also had to go through this. We all feel Ashwin should have been part of the XI, as he is a wicket-taking bowler. Ashwin should have been the first-choice spinner,” Raju was quoted as saying by ANI.

