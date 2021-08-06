India vs England: Ravindra Jadeja Becomes Fifth Fastest to 2000 Runs and 200-Plus Wickets

Ravindra Jadeja went past 2000 Test runs in the first innings of the first Test against England in Nottingham, becoming the fifth fastest to score 2000 Test runs and pick up more than 200 wickets. Jadeja is in his 53rd Test, while Ian Botham (42), Kapil Dev (50), Imran Khan (50) and R Ashwin (51) are above him.

Jadeja is the fifth Indian and 21st player overall to do the double. Kapil, Ashwin, Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh are the others.

Jadeja reached the milestone while helping India take the lead in the first innings. Opener KL Rahul’s gritty 77 off 202 deliveries and his unbeaten 46-run partnership with Jadeja (27 not out) helped India move to 191 for five wickets at lunch on the third day of the first Test.

After a rain-break, which came after 11 deliveries into third day’s play, India lost wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, who was caught at cover off the bowling of Ollie Robinson.

However, Rahul and Jadeja then saw off a testing period as a desperate England side lost their third review after a referral against opener KL Rahul was turned down.

Jadeja, who was tested with a leg-stump line, however, cashed in on it as he got a few boundaries as England, playing only four bowlers struggled to make any further inroads.

Brief scores at lunch: England 183 all out in 65.4 overs vs India 191/5 in 66 overs (KL Rahul batting 77, R Jadeja batting 27, R Pant 25, J Anderson 2/33, O Robinson 2/55)

