India vs England: Ravindra Jadeja Flaunts the Perfect Beard in Latest Selfie

Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja took to Instagram Stories to share a selfie in which he flaunted his perfect beard. To accompany his shirtless selfie, he used the hashtag ‘Beard Game Is On.’

Earlier, the all-rounder had shared candid pictures of the Indian cricket team after winning the second Test match against England. The Men in Blue won by 151 runs. The series of pictures show the team rejoicing and hugging each other moments after winning the Test.

Expressing his joy over the win at the Lord’s, Jadeja said, “A memorable game, a terrific fighting spirit on display. Great win for us as a team at the ‘home of cricket’. Let’s carry on the momentum.” Indian cricket team fans and supports expressed their love and support in the comments section of the post. Many also extended their good wishes to the team for the upcoming Test matches against England.

Jadeja’s performance in the second Test had been below average as he only managed to score 40 runs from 120 balls in the first innings and three runs from five balls in the second innings. Opening batsman KL Rahul was awarded the Player of the Match. He had scored 129 runs from 250 balls and five runs from 30 balls in the first and second innings, respectively. India stitched 364 runs in the first innings and managed to put 298 runs on the scoreboard in the second inning. Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah excelled in the bowling department. Captain Virat Kohli was also unable to impress cricket enthusiasts with his performance in the second Test.

The third Test between India and England will start from August 25 and will go on till August 29. Fans in India can watch the match from 3:30 pm IST. The fixture will be played at the Headingley Carnegie Stadium in England. The first Test match between India and England ended in a draw. Right, India are leading the series 1-0.

