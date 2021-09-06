India vs England-Ravindra Jadeja Gets Haseeb Hameed, Completes Epic Double Against England

Ravindra Jadeja achieved a rare double as he helped India kick off England collapse at the Oval. It was he who actually gave India the breakthrough this morning, picking up the wicket of opener Haseeb Hameed. Jadeja pitched it outside leg and used the rough to crash southpaw’s off stump. Not only his dismissal looked beautiful, it made Jadeja enter record books too.

INDIA vs ENGLAND FULL COVERAGE

He now has 50 Test wickets against England and now enters a club which has the likes of BS Chandrashekhar, Anil Kumble, R Ashwin, Bishan Bedi and Vinoo Mankad in attendance; Chandrasekhar is right at the top with 95 wickets against England, followed by Kumble (92), Ashwin (88), Bedi (85) and Mankad (54). Surprisingly, veteran India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh does not find a place in the list. Besides, he also completed the double of scoring 500 runs and taking 50 Test wickets against England; he is now just the fourth Indian achieve the feat.

WATCH: Jasprit Bumrah Removes Jonny Bairstow, Ollie Pope in Superb Spell

India moved within two wickets of securing a victory, only their second ever at The Oval, through a sensational bowling performance in the second session of the fifth day’s play in the fourth Test here on Monday.

England, who had gone into lunch strongly placed at 131/2, lost six wickets post-lunch as Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja picked two wickets each to reduce them to 147/6 from 141/2 within the space of 35 balls.

A brief 35-run partnership between Chris Woakes and Joe Root kept England alive before Shardul Thakur had the England captain playing on to the stumps. Chris Woakes was dismissed at the stroke of tea by Umesh Yadav. Victory will take India 2-1 up in the series with one Test to go.

Brief scores (Tea, Day 5)

India 191 and 466 vs England 290 and 193/8 in 84.1 overs (R Burns 50, H Hameed 63, J Root 36, J Bumrah 2/24, R Jadeja 2/50, S Thakur 2/22)

(With agencies)

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here