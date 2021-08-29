India vs England: Ravindra Jadeja's Diminishing Bowling Returns a Worry for India; Ashwin Best Bet for Oval

Over the last few years Ravindra Jadeja has emerged as prime all-rounder for Team India, especially in Tests. His batting has provided the team more strength in foreign conditions as he is capable of stitching crucial partnerships with the lower-order. His average of 35 doesn’t really present a true picture of his contribution with the bat, but he has been team’s one of most useful batters.

Having said that, Jadeja’s returns as a bowler have diminished in the past few years. Or at least the stats say so. The left-arm spinner has 223 wickets so far in 55 Tests, but his last 50 wickets have come in 18 Tests. Not only that, in the last four Tests, he just has three wickets, out of which two scalps came in the last Test against England at Leeds.

A lot of this is a result of him bowling a lot less in Tests these days, since he is primarily included in Tests, in foreign conditions, as a batting all-rounder. But even in conditions that have assisted him, the returns have reduced a bit. Surpringly, his last five-wicket haul came in the year 2017, in a Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo.

On the other hand, there is R Ashwin in the team, who has had far better returns with the ball and has done fairly with the bat. He averages 28 with the willow, and had last scored a ton against the English earlier this year. As far as his bowling is concerned, he has been among the wickets. In his last 18 Tests, where Jadeja has 50 wickets, Ashwin has 89 wickets.

One more factor that tells that Ashwin is better bet in English conditions, is the fact that he picked six wickets in the county games against Somerset, while playing for Surrey. After the debacle in Leeds, the onus is on Team India management to get the best XI players on the field, with series on line.

