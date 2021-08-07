India vs England: Ravindra Jadeja’s Quick-fire Fifty Turns Celebration Mode on for Virat Kohli

It was the tail-enders on Day 3 in Nottingham that got India the control needed to take the lead over the hosts. The visitors’ lead was built on opener KL Rahul's 84 on Test comeback, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja’s lively 56 and India No. 10 Jasprit Bumrah’s career-best 28. India got a crucial 95-run first innings lead which took a toll of England's attack in contrasting fashions. Before rain brought in a premature end to the third day's game, India was well-placed in the first innings at Trent Bridge on Friday.

Left to fend with the tail, Jadeja immediately took the onus on him and rotated the strike in the company of Mohammed Shami. He started to free his arms more as he hoisted opposition’s bowler James Anderson high over the square leg for a superb six. The left-hander farmed the strike and took the aggressor's role after he crossed 40. His dashing 81-ball 56 featured eight boundaries and a maximum. Upon reaching his half-century, Jadeja brought out his familiar 'sword' twirl of the bat. His favourite bat-twirling celebration was accompanied by his fellow teammates who jumped in excitement from the dressing room.

Among others, skipper Virat Kohli was seen honouring the crucial fifty made by India No7. The innings was very important for the touring side and the captain marked it by cheering for Jadeja. Kohli’s reaction went viral on Twitter, where users of the micro-blogging site dubbed Jadeja as the most valuable player for India currently.

What an innings by sir jadeja pic.twitter.com/yhpeYUKRxa— Umar (@YyoungDesi7) August 6, 2021

Jadeja's consistency as a batter across all formats since 2019 WC has been amazing. Hardly gets out early and looks so assured. No real weakness. India's MVP55 inningsLowest dismissed score 7#ENGvsIND — Gaurav Sundararaman (@gaurav_sundar) August 6, 2021

if they gave medals for the most valuable cricketer in the world, jadeja would win gold wouldn't he?#ENGvsIND— Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) August 6, 2021

However, there was more pain for England to endure when Bumrah made a Test-best 28. The pacer whose highest score in Tests was 10 not out so far, knocked Sam Curran for 14 runs in three consecutive deliveries.

Jadeja made his 16th half-century in Tests and became the 21st player overall and 5th Indian cricketer to complete 2000 runs and take 200 wickets in Test cricket. Before a heavy downpour interrupted England’s chances of resumption, the hosts’ openers managed to remove 25 from the deficit in the final session.

