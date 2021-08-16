India vs England: Riled Up Jasprit Bumrah Answers Mark Wood With the Bat; WATCH

Things are heating up in Lord’s as India continue to pile the runs on day four of the second Test match against England. Meanwhile Jasprit Bumrah and England counterpart Mark Wood were engaged in a verbal duel on the final day; Fans were shocked to see Bumrah having a long conversation with England wicket-keeper Jos Buttler, later he was also seen having an animated conversation with the umpire. “I didn’t say not to bowl fast to me,” Bumrah can be heard saying.

What’s the temperature in London? Can feel a little heat wave going around at Lord’s … And the fun forecast says, it won’t stop with India’s innings… Spells of thunder and lightning from Bumrah-Shami later ? #ENGvIND— Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) August 16, 2021

Jos Buttler And Mark Wood started sledging and verbals with Jasprit Bumrah. pic.twitter.com/DSN1rZRTqx— CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) August 16, 2021

England batsmen watching their bowlers rile Bumrah up: #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/z7htJgIXI4— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 16, 2021

It all began when Mark Wood, on his return to the bowling mark, had said something to Bumrah who was at the non-striker’s end. This didn’t go down well with the cricketer and he promptly took up the matter with the on-ground umpires. Buttler and Root too rushed in to find out what he was complaining about.

Meanwhile, whatever English tried to do, it just back-fired. As of writing this report, the tailenders have added 33 crucial runs to India’s lead which has gone past 200.

The reason Bumrah was targeted is because he peppered James Anderson, when he was batting on day 3, with barrage of bouncers. Following this, Bumrah was given a mouthful by the 39-year-old; Anderson even tried to sledge Kohli on Day 4, but got a befitting reply.

Come out Anderson.. Bumrah is waiting! Where are you hiding? #Engvind— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) August 16, 2021

Talking about replies, Wood to got a thrashing the very next ball as Bumrah smashed him for a four, the pacer also came back hard as he rattled Bumrah with a bouncer that hit his helmet. All in all, the Indian fans are the ultimate winner in this as they are being served some exciting Test-match cricket.

