2-MIN READ

India vs England: Riled Up Jasprit Bumrah Answers Mark Wood With the Bat; WATCH

Jasprit Bumrah Gets into an Argument with England players at Lord's on day five.

It all began when Mark Wood, on his return to the bowling mark, had said something to Bumrah who was at the non-striker's end. Later Bumrah let the bat do the talking.

Things are heating up in Lord’s as India continue to pile the runs on day four of the second Test match against England. Meanwhile Jasprit Bumrah and England counterpart Mark Wood were engaged in a verbal duel on the final day; Fans were shocked to see Bumrah having a long conversation with England wicket-keeper Jos Buttler, later he was also seen having an animated conversation with the umpire. “I didn’t say not to bowl fast to me,” Bumrah can be heard saying.

It all began when Mark Wood, on his return to the bowling mark, had said something to Bumrah who was at the non-striker’s end. This didn’t go down well with the cricketer and he promptly took up the matter with the on-ground umpires. Buttler and Root too rushed in to find out what he was complaining about.

Meanwhile, whatever English tried to do, it just back-fired. As of writing this report, the tailenders have added 33 crucial runs to India’s lead which has gone past 200.

The reason Bumrah was targeted is because he peppered James Anderson, when he was batting on day 3, with barrage of bouncers. Following this, Bumrah was given a mouthful by the 39-year-old; Anderson even tried to sledge Kohli on Day 4, but got a befitting reply.

Talking about replies, Wood to got a thrashing the very next ball as Bumrah smashed him for a four, the pacer also came back hard as he rattled Bumrah with a bouncer that hit his helmet. All in all, the Indian fans are the ultimate winner in this as they are being served some exciting Test-match cricket.

first published:August 16, 2021, 17:12 IST