India vs England: 'Rishabh Pant Can Leave Behind MS Dhoni & Adam Gilchrist'

Former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq has made a big prediction about India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant. The latter has been in sublime form for quite some time now and Inzamam feels that he can surpass MS Dhoni and Adam Gilchirst. After his success in Tests and T20Is, he is replicating his form in ODIs now, and smashed a swashbuckling 77 in second match against England.

“The one who gave India the boost in batting in the lower order was Rishabh Pant, who scored a brilliant 77 off 40 balls. Because of him, India’s run rate spiked. I have been following him for the last 6-7 months, and the way he is batting and scoring effectively at different positions is amazing,” Inzamam said of Pant in his YouTube channel.

“The way he expresses himself and the range of strokes he has, I have seen it only in two wicketkeeper batsmen in the last 30-35 years, MS Dhoni and Adam Gilchrist. These were the two wicket-keepers who could change a match. The kind of performance Rishabh Pant is giving, if he continues to play in the same manner, he will leave both of them behind, and by quite some distance.”

Inzamam feels that Pant was the one who gave India the necessary push and not KL Rahul’s ton. But he did praise Rahul as well. “It’s not that KL Rahul batted slowly. His innings was magnificent, but the one that changed the match was Pant’s 40-ball 77 and Pandya’s 35 off 16. How they scored in 9 and a half overs made a difference,” the former batsman said.