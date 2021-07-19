India vs England: Rishabh Pant Completes Isolation, to Take COVID-19 and Cardiac Tests on Monday

India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has completed his isolation period of 10 days and is set to undergo COVID-19 and cardiac tests on Monday before he joins the team’s bio bubble. Pant had tested positive for COVID-19 during the team’s three-week break and is currently at a relative’s place in London.

“Pant is expected to undergo COVID-19 related tests today and once the results are out and he tests negative, he can go ahead and join the squad in Durham," ANI quoted a source as saying.

With India playing a select County XI in a first-class warm-up match starting on Tuesday (July 20), KL Rahul will keep wickets as Pant and Wriddhiman Saha are not with the squad. Saha too is in isolation as he was deemed a close contact to throwdown specialist Dayanand Garani, who too tested positive. Bowling coach Bharat Arun and reserve opener Abhimanyu Easwaran are the others in isolation.

Pant was seen attending a Euro championship match last month and had posted pictures on his social media accounts.

He underwent a test after experiencing low grade fever.

Jay Shah, BCCI secretary, had e-mailed the players to “avoid" crowded places as Covishield, the vaccine which has been given to the team, only provides protection, not full immunity against the virus.

Shah’s letter had specifically stated that players should avoid going to the Wimbledon and Euro Championships, both of which recently concluded there.

Meanwhile, Mayank Agarwal will be India’s opener in the warm up match along with Rohit Sharma. Shubman Gill is ruled out of the series with shin splints.

