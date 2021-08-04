India vs England: Rishabh Pant Convinces Virat Kohli to Take Successful Review, Captain Claps. Watch

The India vs England Test series got off to an interesting start with both teams battling hard in the first session in Nottingham. There was an interesting incident where Rishabh Pant convinced Virat Kohli to take a review, which eventually led to Zak Crawley’s dismissal to Mohammed Siraj. India had just lost one of their reviews two balls earlier, and Pant had some convincing to do to egg his captain on.

Kohli went with Pant’s instincts, and had success coming his way. Watch the video here:

Kohli then clapped for Pant, lauding him for his decision.

Virat Kohli clapping for Rishabh Pant for convincing him for the review. pic.twitter.com/eigsTftblR— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 4, 2021

Social media was abuzz and impressed with Pant’s DRS decision!

Whenever I am confused I want someone in life like Rishabh Pant who convinced Virat Kohli to take that review 😀— Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) August 4, 2021

This is how Rishabh Pant convinced Virat Kohli for taking review for 2nd Time in the same over of Siraj #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/NsLDGOOtve— Aarush Sachdev (@imAsachdev) August 4, 2021

Report (IANS):

India picked two wickets in the first session as England went to lunch at 61/2 on the first day of first Test here at the Trent Bridge on Wednesday.

Jasprit Bumrah removed opener Rory Burns early, in the first over, while Bumrah’s fellow pacer Mohammed Siraj got the wicket of No. 3 Zak Crawley for 27.

India had wasted a review on Crawley in the 21st over when a ball from Mohammed Siraj hit the batsman’s pads and went to the wicketkeeper even as the Indian skipper Virat Kohli thought the batsman had edged it and asked the appeal to be referred to the TV umpire.

On the last ball of that over, another appeal was turned down but wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant was adamant and forced Kohli to review again. Crawley had to go back after replays showed the ball edged his bat before hitting his pad.

Captain Joe Root (12 not out) and Dominic Sibley (18 not out) were unbeaten at the break.

