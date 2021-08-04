CricketNext

India vs England: Rishabh Pant Convinces Virat Kohli to Take Successful Review, Captain Claps. Watch
India vs England: Rishabh Pant Convinces Virat Kohli to Take Successful Review, Captain Claps. Watch

Photo: Screengrab from Sky Sports

The India vs England Test series got off to an interesting start with both teams battling hard in the first session in Nottingham.

The India vs England Test series got off to an interesting start with both teams battling hard in the first session in Nottingham. There was an interesting incident where Rishabh Pant convinced Virat Kohli to take a review, which eventually led to Zak Crawley’s dismissal to Mohammed Siraj. India had just lost one of their reviews two balls earlier, and Pant had some convincing to do to egg his captain on.

Kohli went with Pant’s instincts, and had success coming his way. Watch the video here:

Kohli then clapped for Pant, lauding him for his decision.

Social media was abuzz and impressed with Pant’s DRS decision!

Report (IANS):

India picked two wickets in the first session as England went to lunch at 61/2 on the first day of first Test here at the Trent Bridge on Wednesday.

Jasprit Bumrah removed opener Rory Burns early, in the first over, while Bumrah’s fellow pacer Mohammed Siraj got the wicket of No. 3 Zak Crawley for 27.

India had wasted a review on Crawley in the 21st over when a ball from Mohammed Siraj hit the batsman’s pads and went to the wicketkeeper even as the Indian skipper Virat Kohli thought the batsman had edged it and asked the appeal to be referred to the TV umpire.

On the last ball of that over, another appeal was turned down but wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant was adamant and forced Kohli to review again. Crawley had to go back after replays showed the ball edged his bat before hitting his pad.

Captain Joe Root (12 not out) and Dominic Sibley (18 not out) were unbeaten at the break.

first published:August 04, 2021, 18:24 IST