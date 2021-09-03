India vs England-Rishabh Pant is Not Even Half of Adam Gilchrist, Says Salman Butt

Rishabh Pant is not even half of Adam Gilchrist and he needs to have a plan ‘b’ if he wants to excel in international cricket. These are some very harsh judgements on the character of a 23-year-old, but, nonetheless it came from one of the former Pakistan captain Salman Butt. Butt, who never represented Pakistan after he was embroiled in match-fixing allegations, had also slammed Pant earlier for his poor form in England where the youngster has accounted for just 96 runs in six innings.

Virat Kohli Not Pleased as Haseeb Hameed Marks Guard Away From Crease. Watch Video

Speaking on his Youtube channel, Butt said: “Please don’t compare a player (Rishabh Pant) with 2-3 years experience with a world-class player like Adam Gilchrist. Gilchrist was outright match-winner. He used to dominate world-class bowlers during his time. Now, only a few top-class pacers are there and Pant has played only a few good knocks so far.”

He added that Pant is not even half of Adam Gilchrist and needs serious changes in his batting technique.

“Gilchrist was a big imposing figure and Pant is not even half of Gilchrist. Gilly was a different kind of batsman altogether. Pant has to make some changes to his current technique and make some mental adjustments in Test cricket. He has to set in the crease before going for shots. He doesn’t have plan B which is very necessary on pitches like England.”

Moeen Ali ‘Little Surprised’ to See Ravichandran Ashwin on Sidelines

Meanwhile Pant’s poor form continued at the Oval where he charged down the track to give away his wicket to Chris Woakes for 9 . From the moment he arrived, he was looking to play an attacking game which comes naturally to him, but the situation demanded something else. India had just lost their skipper Virat Kohli and were five down when he walked in to bat.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here