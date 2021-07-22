India vs England: Rishabh Pant Joins Team India in Durham, Enters Bio-bubble After 10-day Isolation

India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant has finally recovered from Covid-19 and has joined rest of the Team India in the bio-bubble in Durham, the BCCI informed through a tweet on Thursday morning. This comes as a big positive for the team who did not field a regular keeper in the warm-up clash against England CS XI.

Pant, who had tested positive for the virus on July 8 is available for selection in the first Test now.

“Hello @RishabhPant17, great to have you back,” wrote BCCI on Twitter.

Before joining the team bubble in Durham, Pant has undergone a 10-day isolation period.

Meanwhile, the likes of Bharat Arun, Wriddhiman Saha and Abhimanyu Easwaran, along with Dayanand Garani are still in isolation, as the latter had also tested positive for the virus.

On the other hand, on day two of the warm-up clash Young opener Haseeb Hameed celebrated his Test recall with a gritty hundred even as Umesh Yadav bowled a few incisive spells and was largely responsible in India bowling Select County XI out for 220. Coming back into the England squad after nearly five years, right-handed opener Hameed lived up to his reputation of being called “Baby Boycs" for his dogged defensive game like former great Geoffrey Boycott with knock of 112 off 246 balls.

For India, Umesh was the stand-out bowler as he bowled in short spells and worked up a fair bit of pace with figures of 3/22 in 15 overs. Mohamed Siraj (2/32 in 13 overs) certainly bowled the best delivery of the day, hurrying compatriot Washington Sundar (2), representing the county side.

Jasprit Bumrah (1/29 in 15 overs) didn’t give away loose deliveries but save the wicket of Rob Yates, where the left-hander went for a non-existent cut-shot to a delivery reared up, he hardly troubled Hameed, who defended him comfortably most times.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here