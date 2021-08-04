India vs England: Rishabh Pant or Sam Curran? India Wicketkeeper's Sunglasses Catches Twitter's Attention

The Test series between India and England got underway at Nottingham, and Rishabh Pant has been the talk of the day so far, for various reasons. While his DRS input to Virat Kohli has hogged limelight, his style statement was not missed by social media.

Pant came out wearing yellow coolers, much like Sam Curran. And Twitter had a field day.

Here are some tweets.

There was another interesting incident where Rishabh Pant convinced Virat Kohli to take a review, which eventually led to Zak Crawley’s dismissal to Mohammed Siraj. India had just lost one of their reviews two balls earlier, and Pant had some convincing to do to egg his captain on.

Kohli went with Pant’s instincts, and had success coming his way. Watch the video here:

Kohli then clapped for Pant, lauding him for his decision.

