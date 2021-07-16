India vs England: Rishabh Pant's Dentist Visit Possible Source of Infection, Claims Report

Even before the three-week break of the Indian cricketers had started post the WTC final, many experts had speculated that the players might be in danger of catching Covid-19. And this is exactly what has happened now. Wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant had tested positive and is in isolation, and so is Wriddhiman Saha.

Although it is impossible to track the source of the infection, it is believed that a recent visit to a dentist could be the place where Pant got infected. Now the keeper has been in quarantine for the last eight days after testing positive on July 8. As per a report in Times of India, Pant had visited the dentist on July 5 and 6.

Meanwhile, the entire contingent and the family members of the players were given the second dose of the Covid vaccine in London. “Pant had gone to a dentist on July 5 and 6, and could have picked the virus from the clinic. On July 7, he had been vaccinated," a source told TOI.

Apart from that Pant had gone to the Wembley Stadium on June 29 to watch England vs Germany in Euro 2020 match. Speaking over the matter, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said, “Pant, who had not stayed in the team hotel during the break period, tested positive on July 8. He is asymptomatic and currently undergoing self-isolation at the place where he reported positive. He is being closely monitored by the BCCI medical team and is on his way to recovery. He will be able to join the squad in Durham after returning two negative RT-PCR tests."

Sourav Ganguly has also spoken on the matter. He said it is impossible to wear a mask at all times. “We have seen Euro Championship and Wimbledon in England. Rules have changed (with crowd being allowed inside venues). They were on leave and it’s physically impossible to wear mask all the time."

