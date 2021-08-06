India vs England: Rohit Sharma Backs his Pull Shot After Another Dismissal

After a solid start once again, India opener Rohit Sharma was dismissed in the 30s, after the team got off to a great start. He along with KL Rahul stitched a partnership of 97 and put India in the driver’s seat. But Sharma perished just moments before lunch that started a mini-collapse. At the end of day’s play India were 125/4.

ALSO READ - India vs England: ‘I Feel Like I’ve Challenged Virat in that Area Before - James Anderson on Big Wicket

Though disappointed, Rohit talked about the importance of staying positive. He went on to say that he had to look for opportunities to score when the runs were hard to come by.

“See as you said, it is my shot so I have to play my shots. As you saw in the first hour of play, we didn’t get any loose balls and their bowlers were quite disciplined so you have to take your odd chances when the ball is there to hit. Of course, when you get around the time of close of play, you are disappointed and that’s how I am feeling about it,” Rohit said after the day’s play.

Rohit also said that there is a fine line in that shot getting runs for him. When you do that if you get out, you feel disappointed but there’s a very thin line in getting out like that and that same ball 5 yards here or there could have gone either way as well. You’ve got to think positive and that’s what my mindset was. I know it was around the lunch but if I see the ball in my area, I have to play my shots,” he added.

ALSO READ - India vs England: VVS Laxman Identifies Pattern in Rohit Sharma’s Dismissals

Meanwhile, Anderson spoke about Virat Kohli dismissal and said, “I feel like I’ve challenged Virat in that area before. He either played or missed or left it. He’s always been good enough to sort of get through and today it was just one of those days where he nicked it. Getting Kohli out that early was quite unusual."

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here