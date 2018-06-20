Rohit Sharma Clear to Join Indian Team After Passing Yo-Yo Test

Test team vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane was kept on stand by for Rohit, in case he failed to clear it.
Before that the entire limited overs squad (except those who were playing Afghanistan Test match), took the Yo-Yo test at the NCA on June 15 save Rohit.
Sharma was exempted from taking the test as he had already sought permission for a prior sponsor commitment in Russia as brand ambassador of a reputed watch company.
So far Sharma has played 180 ODIs and scored 6594 runs at an average of 44.55. Whereas in the T20Is, in 79 matches he has amassed 1872 runs at an average of 30.86.
The Yo-Yo test has been a raging topic in Indian cricket since veterans Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina earned the ignominy of being first two players to have failed it. Raina recently cleared the test and earned a recall in the Indian limited overs team.
Sanju Samson (India A), Mohammed Shami and Ambati Rayudu (India seniors) are some of the other prominent cricketers who have failed the test.
First Published: June 20, 2018, 6:40 PM IST