Home IPL 2018 News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Rohit Sharma Clear to Join Indian Team After Passing Yo-Yo Test

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: June 20, 2018, 7:08 PM IST
Rohit Sharma Clear to Join Indian Team After Passing Yo-Yo Test

Instagram/ Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma has managed to clear the Yo-Yo test at National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru and can now take his place in the squad that will tour Ireland and England. The 31-year-old confirmed the news on Instagram. He posted a photo after clearing the test and wrote, “Yo-Yo ✔️ See you shortly Ireland.”

sharma

Test team vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane was kept on stand by for Rohit, in case he failed to clear it.

Before that the entire limited overs squad (except those who were playing Afghanistan Test match), took the Yo-Yo test at the NCA on June 15 save Rohit.

Sharma was exempted from taking the test as he had already sought permission for a prior sponsor commitment in Russia as brand ambassador of a reputed watch company.

So far Sharma has played 180 ODIs and scored 6594 runs at an average of 44.55. Whereas in the T20Is, in 79 matches he has amassed 1872 runs at an average of 30.86.

The Yo-Yo test has been a raging topic in Indian cricket since veterans Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina earned the ignominy of being first two players to have failed it. Raina recently cleared the test and earned a recall in the Indian limited overs team.

Sanju Samson (India A), Mohammed Shami and Ambati Rayudu (India seniors) are some of the other prominent cricketers who have failed the test.

Also Watch

Ajinkya RahaneEngland vs Indiaindia vs england 2018rohit sharmaYo-Yo Test
First Published: June 20, 2018, 6:40 PM IST

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Blogs

More

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
FULL Ranking