India vs England: Rohit Sharma Thrashed on Twitter for 'Irresponsible Shot'

India opener Rohit Sharma was out playing a shot which is fast turning a nemesis for this giant modern-day batsman. He tried to hook Mark Woods and was caught right at the edge of the boundary by Moeen Ali. All of this, after Rohit had successfully hooked Woods into the stands earlier. Rohit thought he will pull off another six only to find the fielder; this is becoming a trend now as he usually leaves his team high and dry in crunch situation playing a hook or a pull. A case in point was Brisbane Test earlier this year where India were in a spot of bother and Rohit was out in a carbon-copy style. Following his dismissal, Twitterati came hard on Hitman.

Now #RohitSharma is going to trend for that Hook shot!— Vimal Kumar/विमल कुमार (@Vimalwa) August 15, 2021

This will go down as an irresponsible shot #Rohit #IndvsEng— Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) August 15, 2021

Rohit Sharma doesn’t know how to duck a bouncer…..#INDvENG— K_witter (@Kislay_21) August 15, 2021

That’s what you call as ‘throwing away your wicket’ #RohitSharma almost every single time. He needs to value his own wicket first. #indvseng— Vinoth Devakumar (@ImVinothDeva) August 15, 2021

#RohitSharma wicket has suddenly lifted England. That small lead now looking big! #ENGvIND— R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) August 15, 2021

India skipper Virat Kohli and England pacer James Anderson were having a bit of go at each other even as India struggled to survive on day four of the second Test match at Lord’s. Both the cricketers are Alphas in their unique styles; Anderson was peppered with some short bowling yesterday when he was batting, now he got the ball and was is no mood to leave Indians alone. Meanwhile, Kohli was also in the mood as the stage was set for a Kohli special with India losing both the openers. However, that opportunity went begging as he was dismissed later on.

“You swearing at me again are you? This isn’t your fu**ing backyard,” Kohli said to Anderson even as the latter came up with a few words in between. After the fifth delivery was bowled, the India captain continued to have a go at Anderson saying, “chirp chirp chirp. This is what old age makes you.”

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here