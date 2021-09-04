India vs England: Rohit Sharma Gets to 11,000 International Runs as Opener

India opener Rohit Sharma has completed 13,000 international runs as an opener. His achieved this feat while batting against England at the Oval. Rohit had quite a journey. He although started to open in ODI way back in 2013, but his promotion as a Test opener came as last as October 2019. This is how his journey was:

He made his way to 1,000 runs on October 30, 2013 and finally reached 11,000 runs on October 2, 2013. He managed to get to Mount 11k today against England. A lot will be expected of him as India look to stave off the first innings deficit by England.

India opener Rohit Sharma went past 15,000 runs in international cricket during India’s second innings against England at The Oval on Friday. With this feat, the right-hander has joined an exclusive club as he became only the eighth Indian batsman to achieve this feat in international cricket. And as is the case with several others on the coveted list, Sachin Tendulkar leads the pack with 34,357 runs.

The other Indian players in the list are Rahul Dravid, Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly, MS Dhoni, Virender Sehwag and Mohammed Azharuddin. Rohit is the 39th in the list of leading run-getters in the world across formats.

Rohit has scored the majority of his runs in ODI cricket. In 227 ODI matches, he has scored 9,205 runs. He completed 15000 international runs in his 397th innings. Indian captain Virat Kohli had completed 15,000 runs in just 333 innings, while Sachin Tendulkar scored 15,000 international runs in 356 innings.

Rohit’s career has seen a transformation as an opener. He started as an opener in ODI cricket in 2013 and has not looked back since. Now, in Test cricket, he has become a lot consistent ever since he started as an opener. In tough English conditions, Rohit has shown the temperament and tenacity to be successful at the highest level.

