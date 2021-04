India vs England: Rohit Sharma Lauded for Showing 'Magic on the Field'

Rohit Sharma played his role to perfection as he helped India get their first breakthrough against the run of play during the second ODI match against England. Chasing 337, England were on course when Rohit did a superb act on the field to dismiss Jason Roy. So when India were getting desperate to get that breakthrough, it wasn’t the bowlers who did the job, it was Rohit who stood upto the occasion. As a result, he was lauded on Twitter. Here are some of the reaction.

Some insane stuff from Ro! Rohit dived to his right at midwicket to stop the ball and then threw it back to wicketkeeper Pant in no time to complete the run-out Roy was way out of his crease – 110/1 (16.3)#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #INDvENG https://t.co/ePd7fbIJrC — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 26, 2021

Some brilliant fielding from Rohit Sharma and Roy has to walk back Roy and Bairstow stuck in the middle of the pitch looking at each other like#PlayBold #INDvENG #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/9A13CLXaQu — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 26, 2021

Run out — looked the only possible way England would lose a wicket — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) March 26, 2021

MAGIC ON THE FIELD #INDvENG — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 26, 2021

RO gets ROY! Hitman makes a diving one-handed stop at mid-wicket and then throws it quickly to Pant to find Jason short 110/1 (16.3)#INDvENG #SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) March 26, 2021

Tough on Roy to be run out in that manner. All credit to Rohit for a smart piece of fielding — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 26, 2021

RUN-OUT! ☝️ This is brilliant from @ImRo45! Rohit dives at mid-wicket, makes a save and throws the ball at the keeper’s end to run out Jason Roy. #TeamIndia @Paytm #INDvENG Follow the match https://t.co/RrLvC29Iwg pic.twitter.com/XSUT1bQFw5 — BCCI (@BCCI) March 26, 2021

