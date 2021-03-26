India vs England - Rohit Sharma & Other Players To Watch Out For In Second ODI Against England

India will clash with England in the second match of the ODI series in Pune on Friday with a win setting up a big series win for the home nation against the number one ranked team in the format and the current World Cup holders. Both the teams comprise a number of superstars capable of single-handedly dictating the result of the match.

We look at 5 such players.

1. Jonny Bairstow

Jonny Bairstow was in red-hot form in the series opener in Pune hammering a 66-ball 94 which included 7 massive sixes. Bairstow is one of the most destructive openers in ODI cricket with 3301 runs in 77 innings at an average of 47.84 and strike rate of 104.52. His exploits include 10 hundreds. Bairstow’s combination of average and strike rate makes him one of the most feared openers in the history of ODI cricket.

2. Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma is one of the greatest batsmen in the history of ODI cricket with an average of 49.15 and strike rate of 88.83. He has smashed 29 hundreds in ODI cricket and is one short of equaling Ricky Ponting’s record of 30. Rohit has the appetite for scoring big runs at a very high rate and has hit three double hundreds in ODI cricket. He is due a big one and would be raring to go in the second match of the series.

3. Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes could not get a start when promoted up the order in the series opener on Tuesday but is the greatest all-rounder across formats in international cricket and a destructive middle-order batsman. He has an average of above 40 and strike rate of over 90 in ODI cricket and can cause havoc in the middle overs from the number three position.

4. Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli was the Player of the Series in the T20I series against England and started well with a fifty in the ODI series opener on Tuesday. But that international hundred still evades the great batsman who has not reached a triple-digit score since November 2019. Kohli has a staggering average of 59.29 and strike rate of 93.24 in ODIs with 43 hundreds. Knowing the significance of the match, do not be surprised if the King score his 44th on Friday.

5. Krunal Pandya

The all-rounder had a phenomenal start to his ODI career blasting a match-changing 58 off just 31 deliveries from number 7 on debut. The elder of the Pandya brothers showed intent and followed that with clean striking and brilliant shot-making. He would want to continue from where he left and make a case for himself as a permanent fixture in the XI. His slow left-arm orthodox can also be very useful in restricting the English batsmen.

