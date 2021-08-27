India vs England: Rohit Sharma Plays Upper Cut for Six, Impresses Sunil Gavaskar

Rohit Sharma has been in decent form in the ongoing series against England, but still is yet to get a ton on the tour. One noticeable adjustment that he seems to have made to his game for these English conditions is his ability to curb his strokeplay. But on Friday, during India’s second innings, Rohit showed glimpses of his brilliance when he played an upper cut off Ollie Robinson, that flew over the slips for a six.

The bowler had dropped the ball short and wide, and Rohit made full use of the opportunity to register the first six of the match for India.

The shot impressed former players Sunil Gavaskar, Sanjay Manjrekar and Mike Atherton who were in the commentary box.

“That’s the Rohit Sharma we know,” said Manjrekar.

“Yes, that’s the white-ball Rohit Sharma. Did it quite deliberately, jumped up with the bounce and it was a safe shot,” added Gavaskar.

Reminder: Rohit can hit SIXES without pulling as well!! 🙌🏽#ENGvINDOnlyOnSonyTen #BackOurBoys #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/LAo9vIBe45 — Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) August 27, 2021

Earlier in the day, KL Rahul fell at the stroke of lunch as India reached 34/1 in 19 overs at lunch on third day of the third Test at Headingley. India trail England by 320 runs.

Rahul (8) and Rohit Sharma (25 not out) were extremely cautious during the start. Sharma defended well and was in control of boundaries. James Anderson threatened with his outswingers, but didn’t get a wicket.

Ollie Robinson was troublesome with his in-swingers. He had Rahul LBW but the decision was overturned as the right-hander took a late review and was saved. Rahul was immaculate in his judgement to balls outside the off-stump but struggled against the nip-backers.

