India vs England: Rohit Sharma Shares Picture With his “Constant”

Ahead of the 5-match Test series clash with England, the Indian contingent are spending a quality vacation with their family. Indian opener Rohit Sharma has been sharing glimpses from his day-outs with his wife and daughter.The Indian contingent is currently enjoying their break ahead of the 5-match Test series clash with England. The players have been spending quality time with their families and are enjoying the English countryside. Indian opening batsman Rohit Sharma has been accompanied by wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira Sharma for the England tour. After the WTC final, Rohit has been constantly sharing glimpses from their vacation on his social media handle.

Recently, the cricketer shared a click with wifey on his Instagram handle. The couple looked truly adorable in the post. In the caption of the Instagram post, Rohit had written, “My Constant.” His fans flooded the comment section with emoticons to express their love for the ‘jodi'. In the middle of this, one of the fans asked the cricketer when he is going to have the next AskRo session on Twitter.

It has also been noticed that the cricketer does not prefer to write long posts. He is quite subtle when it comes to expressing love to his wife. Earlier, while sharing a picture with Ritika, the star-cricketer simply dropped a heart emoji for the caption.

The sun-kissed picture of the couple has so far crossed 1.8 million likes. Rohit’s fans never miss an opportunity to tell the couple how lovely they look together.

As the Test camp begins from July 15, the Indian players are expected to regroup on July 14. The entire Indian cricket camp will have to undergo COVID tests before they step into the bio-secure bubble. After the defeat in the WTC final against New Zealand, India will be looking forward to starting the new leg of the Championship with a victory.

The Test Championship was not good for Rohit as even after getting a good start he was not able to convert his inning into something big. The cricketer scored 34 and 30 runs in the first and second innings respectively.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here