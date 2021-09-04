India vs England: Rohit Sharma Slams First Overseas Century; Twitter Can't Keep Calm

Rohit Sharma slammed his first overseas Test century at the Oval as India continue to dominate England on the third day of the fourth Test match. It was Rohit’s first overseas century and clearly it mattered a lot to him. Even earlier he scored 11,000 runs as an opener. He also went past 15,000 runs in international cricket during India’s second innings against England at The Oval on Friday. With this feat, the right-hander has joined an exclusive club as he became only the eighth Indian batsman to achieve this feat in international cricket. And as is the case with several others on the coveted list, Sachin Tendulkar leads the pack with 34,357 runs.

The best Indian batsman across formats. Amazing hundred from #RohitSharma , got there in grand style. Priceless in the context of the series. pic.twitter.com/ZGhaSNVPN4— Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) September 4, 2021

A top class innings from a high class player. Take a bow #RohitSharma .Could well be a series defining innings.Come on, let’s get a big lead. pic.twitter.com/2M48YepWO2— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) September 4, 2021

What way to get #100 @ImRo45 , brilliant knock great discipline and technique shown in his batting. #INDvENG— Azhar Mahmood (@AzharMahmood11) September 4, 2021

Oh yeahhhhhhh SHAM ❤️ love that brotherman.What a time to do it #Hitman#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/WY3y7Zpmo5— DK (@DineshKarthik) September 4, 2021

Shaandar Zabardast Zindabad.When the going gets tough the tough get going. Outstanding first overseas Test hundred from #RohitSharma .Class ! pic.twitter.com/aw3NYCuO5y— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 4, 2021

Rohit’s career has seen a transformation as an opener. He started as an opener in ODI cricket in 2013 and has not looked back since. Now, in Test cricket, he has become a lot consistent ever since he started as an opener. In tough English conditions, Rohit has shown the temperament and tenacity to be successful at the highest level.

