India vs England: Rohit Sharma Slams First Overseas Century; Twitter Can't Keep Calm
India vs England: Rohit Sharma Slams First Overseas Century; Twitter Can't Keep Calm

Rohit Sharma bats on Day 1 of 3rd Test vs England. (AP Photo)

He also went past 15,000 runs in international cricket during India’s second innings against England at The Oval on Friday. With this feat, the right-hander has joined an exclusive club as he became only the eighth Indian batsman to achieve this feat in international cricket.

Rohit Sharma slammed his first overseas Test century at the Oval as India continue to dominate England on the third day of the fourth Test match. It was Rohit’s first overseas century and clearly it mattered a lot to him. Even earlier he scored 11,000 runs as an opener. He also went past 15,000 runs in international cricket during India’s second innings against England at The Oval on Friday. With this feat, the right-hander has joined an exclusive club as he became only the eighth Indian batsman to achieve this feat in international cricket. And as is the case with several others on the coveted list, Sachin Tendulkar leads the pack with 34,357 runs.

Rohit’s career has seen a transformation as an opener. He started as an opener in ODI cricket in 2013 and has not looked back since. Now, in Test cricket, he has become a lot consistent ever since he started as an opener. In tough English conditions, Rohit has shown the temperament and tenacity to be successful at the highest level.

first published:September 04, 2021, 20:40 IST