India vs England: Rohit Sharma Terms His Lord's Innings 'Most Challenging'

Rohit Sharma is a prolific cricketer and has proved his mettle in the One-day and T20 Internationals. However, the cricketer is gradually cementing his spot in the Test team too. His stellar performances with the bat in the last few games has given India stable starts. Rohit recently impressed critics and Indian cricket fans with his innings on the first day of the second Test match against England in the iconic Lord’s stadium. His 83-run inning had 11 fours and one six. But before he could get his 8th Test hundred, England’s ace bowler James Anderson dismissed him.

In a post-match press conference on August 12, Rohit shared that of all knocks he has played in the longest format of the game (away from home), the Lord’s knock has been “most challenging.” The batsman said that he was happy with the way Team India’s inning started off. Calling his dismissal “unfortunate,” he said, “I couldn’t have done anything to that.” Both the opening batsman opted for a calm approach and did not play lofted shots. They sent the ball to the boundary only when it was required. Rohit explained that despite having various shots, if the conditions are against you, it is important that one cuts down the unnecessary shots especially with the new ball.

According to him, once a batsman gets the feel and conditions of the pitch, then maybe they can try and play some shots. “I think it is important to respect the conditions here,” he added. As a batting group, Rohit stated that the Men In Blue have done reasonably well right from the Australia tour. He believes that the batters have understood their role.

On Day 2, India was all out for 364 and the English batsmen despite losing two quick wickets, managed to close the game 119. Currently, at the loss of 3 wickets, England has pinned 119 runs on the scoreboard. They are trailing behind 245 runs.

