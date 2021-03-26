India vs England - Rohit-Wood & Other Key Battles To Watch Out For In Second ODI

India will clash with England in the second match of the ODI series in Pune on Friday. A win will result in a massive series win for the home team and take them a step closer to the number one ranking in the format. It will be a clash of the titans with the final result dictated by who wins the various mini-battles within the larger encounter.

We look at three such key battles which can define the outcome of the match.

1. Rohit Sharma vs Mark Wood

Rohit Sharma is a great player of the pull shot and likes to take on the pace bowlers. He is confident of clearing the square-leg and fine-leg boundaries when he strikes them. However it may not be that easy against the blistering pace of Mark Wood who can consistently crank it above 150 kms per hour. The extra speed of Wood could also go against him if he strays in either line or length. Anything outside the off stump and Rohit will ferociously cut it up and over point and cover into the boundary.

2. Adil Rashid vs Rishabh Pant

Adil Rashid is one of England’s biggest match winners with the ball in ODI cricket in recent years. He is a wicket-taking leg spinner who has bagged 155 wickets in 101 innings at a strike rate of 34.2. Rashid will not be scared to give the ball some fight against the swashbuckling left-hander Rishabh Pant who will in all likelihood bat at number 4. With the ball coming in, Pant will go after Rashid and counter-attack in the middle overs as a part of India’s strategy to mitigate the affect the leg break bowler has in the match.

Rashid has a number of tricks up his sleeve including a fine doosra. Who will win this battle?

3. Jonny Bairstow vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar

The England openers went ballistic in the first powerplay in the series opener and took apart every Indian bowler with the exception of Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The right-arm veteran medium pacer delivered 4 overs during the fielding restrictions and gave away just 13 runs. Kumar bowled as many as 12 deliveries to Bairstow in the first 10 overs and conceded a mere 4 runs. It was disciplined and accurate bowling at its best. Will Bairstow play out Kumar or look to counter attack him this time around? This battle could set the pace for the rest of the match.​