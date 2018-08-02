In Numbers: Run-machine Kohli Scores First Ton in England

Loading...
On personal front this innings meant that Kohli’s run drought in England had ended. Prior to this ton, Kohli had a dismal record in England. In the five matches he played, he could only score 134 runs at an average of 13.44. That forgettable sojourn included two ducks as well. But now his record in England has improved drastically. Now in 11 innings in England, Kohli has 283 runs at an average of 25.72.
En route his ton, Kohli, as usual made some records. The Delhi lad became the 13th Indian player to score 1000 runs against England. He is also the fourth Indian captain to score a hundred in England after MAK Pataudi, Mohammad Azharuddin and Sourav Ganguly.
Now Kohli has a Test ton in each country where he has played at least two matches. The only country where the he does not have a ton currently is Bangladesh, where he has played one match.
Apart from that, in the list of captains with most tons, Kohli (15) is third after Ricky Ponting (19) Graeme Smith (25).
First Published: August 2, 2018, 11:30 PM IST