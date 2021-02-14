- 2nd T20I - 13 Feb, 2021Match Ended144/7(20.0) RR 7.2
India vs England: Sale of Tickets for Motera Test to Start on 14th Feb, Here's How You Can Get One
The third Test between India and England will be played at the Motera Cricket Stadium, which boasts of being the largest in the world. Fans have been waiting to watch the match from the historic venue, which will now finally happen. The GCA announced the opening of sale of tickets on Sunday.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: February 14, 2021, 8:08 AM IST
The third Test between India and England will be played at the Motera Cricket Stadium, which boasts of being the largest in the world. Fans have been waiting to watch the match from the historic venue, which will now finally happen. The GCA announced the opening of sale of tickets on Sunday.
ALSO READ - India vs England: Don't Understand Why People Question Ajinkya Rahane's Spot in Team - Rohit Sharma
A press release by the association read, "Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) is thrilled to welcome cricket fans for one of the most riveting series between India and England when it opens the gates of The World’s Largest Cricket Stadium at Motera in Ahmedabad after a break of six years! The booking for the 3rd test match against England will open at 11.00 AM on February 14, 2021. The authorities have decided to allow 50% spectators of the stadium’s capacity during the test matches at GCA’s cricket stadium at Motera. It should be noted that England will play two test matches including a day-night test match starting from February 24 and Five T-20 Internationals.
Shri Dhanraj Nathwani, vice president of Gujarat Cricket Association, said "We are honoured to be hosting this series after a hiatus and are excitedly looking forward to entertain gathering of cricket fans at the world’s largest cricket stadium at Motera considering social distancing and safety norms. We hope normalcy returns soon and we get to see the stadium packed with fans cheering from all the stands for their teams.”
“We at GCA thank Shri Jay Shah, secretary of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for allocating two test matches and five T20 International matches at this newly built cricket stadium,” said Shri Nathwani.
ALSO READ - India vs England: Jack Leach Compares Third Umpire Decisions to VAR - Here's Why
Fans can book tickets on GCA website and BookMyShow’s web and mobile platforms. The pink ball test, the third game in the series, will start on February 24th, for which the tickets have been priced between Rs 300 and Rs 1,000.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking