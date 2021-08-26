India vs England: Salman Butt Reveals Reason for India's Downfall at Leeds

Even though India won the first Test against England convincingly by 151 runs, but the way Virat Kohli & Co. has fared till now, has raised a few eyebrows. Kohli opted to bat first in the second Test, after which India was bundled out for 78 runs. Former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt feels that the reason for India’s batting collapse is their packed cricketing schedule.

All the England pacers wreak havoc on the Indian batsmen with James Anderson picking some key wickets. Butt feels that India should opt for a rotation policy. “Team India plays a lot of cricket and their schedule is completely crammed. When you play too much cricket, no matter how good or professional you are, as a human, sometimes the mind just doesn’t respond. When your focus level falls, your output is bound to decrease. I feel Team India must start rotating their players,” Butt said on his YouTube channel.

The Indian team has been in England since the WTC final and then after the England series, India will play IPL in the UAE, followed by T20 World Cup.

“You can imagine the amount of matches Team India cricketers are playing. Remember, recently, they had to send a second team to Sri Lanka because of excess engagement. There are no doubts over the quality and skills of Team India’s players. But I feel too much of cricket has got to them. They need to rotate two-three players and have the arsenal. Ravichandran Ashwin and Shardul Thakur can come in. They can play another batsman as well,” Butt added.

Meanwhile, Former cricketer Madan Lal wasn’t pleased with India’s shambolic batting performance on the opening day of the third Test against England and felt team’s skipper Virat Kohli and middle-order need to find their lost form.

Following the highs of Lord’s Test win, India’s star-studded batting order came a cropper on Wednesday as they got bundled out for a paltry 78 on the opening day of the match in Leeds. Barring Rohit Sharma (19) and Ajinkya Rahane (18), none of the batsmen could reach the double-digit mark while skipper Virat Kohli could only score seven runs.

